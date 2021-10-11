9 tips for choosing your kid's pet

A pet will be a great addition to your family — that furry or feathery friend will teach your kids responsibility, how to be caring, and help with their social development.

There are many pets to choose from, you can visit any pet store and you'll have many choices — from hamsters to birds to turtles to rabbits and snakes. Also available for adoption are countless dogs and cats.

Here are some tips for choosing the right pet.

1. Pets like rabbits and guinea pigs are usually cheap to keep and are also entertaining.

2. A hamster is very entertaining for an older child, but he/she must be taught proper hygiene for handling the pet.

3. Kittens are cute, but a toddler's roughhousing might be a little too hard for a tiny kitten. An older cat may not be used to children and if the cat feels threatened it may protect itself by scratching.

4. Large dogs can often cope with roughhousing, but a large dog can get excited and hit over a toddler. Smaller dogs get excited easily and may do the same thing.

5. Take note of whether your child suffers from allergies to fur or feathers before making your purchase or finalising your adoption.

6. Remember that for the most part, you will be the one doing the cleaning up and the feedings. Be prepared for this.

7. When choosing a pet, consider factors like the noise level, the smell, how the pet will impact your neighbours, whether the pet can handle being left alone if you work, and whether the pet is child friendly and housetrained.

8. Remember too that certain types of pets are very expensive to maintain. Some pets like dogs require constant vet visits and you have to be sure your budget can manage that.