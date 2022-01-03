Baby New Year checklist

IT'S a new year, and many people are taking stock of the year past, and making their budgets for the next several months. Part of this budgeting is done on the parenting front — making sure all I's are dotted and T's crossed where your children are concerned.

Here are a few ideas for where your focus should be, as you start the new year.

Check those immunisation cards

If you're lucky enough to have a paediatrician who follows up, that's great, but many parents have to manually check to see when their kids are due their next shots, and next well-baby visits. Now's the time to check your baby's child health passport to see if they've missed any shots, are due any soon, or have missed any check-ups, so you can make an appointment with your paediatrician to sort things out.

Should a dentist visit happen soon?

Many dentists will tell you that your baby should have their first visit when their teeth start to come in, but practically, this is not necessary until around age one. And even then, will your baby even sit still long enough to make the visit fruitful? It's really up to you to assess whether it's practical for you, but generally, your baby should be seeing the dentist between age one and three, and especially if you notice problems like dental caries, plaque build-up, overcrowding, or issues caused by thumb sucking or using the pacifier. Your baby also needs to get used to going to the dentist regularly, but note that you may just not find it financially prudent to be taking a one year old to the dentist, when they will be screaming the entire visit, or refuse to open their mouths to complete the procedure. So know your child, and assess as necessary.

Will any surgeries or other interventions be needed?

Congenital issues like hemangiomas and changing birthmarks should be assessed, so too should any abnormal or new growths, things like hair loss, skin issues, bone issues, growth issues, or any problems that you notice. If you're concerned, don't wait, make an appointment with a medical expert right away.

Is this normal?

Book assessments for speech issues, poor motor functioning or any other delays that have you wondering if your child is meeting milestones. Early intervention is always best for identifying and treating problems.

What's the plan for schooling?

Whether your child will be entering kindergarten or a higher school level later this year, now's not too early to be thinking about where you will be enrolling them for sure. Start checking out schools, and one of the things you will need to consider is whether online schooling will work for you, and factor that into your decision making. Also check out the early childhood curriculum for each stage, and check out the schools' websites or Facebook and Instagram pages to get a feel of what life will be like for your little one. January may seem too early to start, but trust us, time goes by fast, and you don't want to be caught in a situation where you're unsure about where to enrol your child, or get left behind because no space is available when you're ready.