Development milestones: Your 4-year-old
Baby StepsMonday, March 29, 2021
|
BELOW is a guide for what you should be expecting from your four-year-old, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in their Milestone Moments guide.
What children do at this age
Social/emotional
- Enjoys doing new things
- Is more and more creative with make-believe play
- Would rather play with other children than by him/herself
- Cooperates with other children
- Plays “Mom” or “Dad”
- Often can't tell what's real and what's make-believe
- Talks about what he/she likes and what he/she is interested in.
Language/communication
- Tells stories
- Sings a song or says a poem from memory such as the Itsy Bitsy Spider or the Wheels on the Bus
- Knows some basic rules of grammar, such as correctly using “he” and “she”
- Can say first and last name
Cognitive (learning, thinking, problem-solving)
- Names some colours and some numbers
- Draws a person with two to four body parts
- Understands the idea of counting
- Uses scissors
- Starts to understand time
- Starts to copy some capital letters
- Remembers parts of a story
- Plays board or card games
- Understands the idea of “same” and “different”
- Tells you what he/she thinks is going to happen next in a book.
Movement/Physical development
- Hops and stands on one foot up to two seconds
-Pours, cuts with supervision, and mashes own food
- Catches a bounced ball most of the time
Act early by talking to your child's doctor if your child:
- Can't jump in place
- Loses skills he/she once had
- Has trouble scribbling
- Shows no interest in interactive games or make-believe
- Ignores other children or doesn't respond to people outside the family
- Resists dressing, sleeping, and using the toilet
- Doesn't understand “same” and “different”
- Doesn't use “me” and “you” correctly
- Doesn't follow three-part commands
- Can't retell a favourite story
- Speaks unclearly.
