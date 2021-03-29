Development milestones: Your 4-year-old

BELOW is a guide for what you should be expecting from your four-year-old, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in their Milestone Moments guide.

What children do at this age

Social/emotional

- Enjoys doing new things

- Is more and more creative with make-believe play

- Would rather play with other children than by him/herself

- Cooperates with other children

- Plays “Mom” or “Dad”

- Often can't tell what's real and what's make-believe

- Talks about what he/she likes and what he/she is interested in.

Language/communication

- Tells stories

- Sings a song or says a poem from memory such as the Itsy Bitsy Spider or the Wheels on the Bus

- Knows some basic rules of grammar, such as correctly using “he” and “she”

- Can say first and last name

Cognitive (learning, thinking, problem-solving)

- Names some colours and some numbers

- Draws a person with two to four body parts

- Understands the idea of counting

- Uses scissors

- Starts to understand time

- Starts to copy some capital letters

- Remembers parts of a story

- Plays board or card games

- Understands the idea of “same” and “different”

- Tells you what he/she thinks is going to happen next in a book.

Movement/Physical development

- Hops and stands on one foot up to two seconds

-Pours, cuts with supervision, and mashes own food

- Catches a bounced ball most of the time

Act early by talking to your child's doctor if your child:

- Can't jump in place

- Loses skills he/she once had

- Has trouble scribbling

- Shows no interest in interactive games or make-believe

- Ignores other children or doesn't respond to people outside the family

- Resists dressing, sleeping, and using the toilet

- Doesn't understand “same” and “different”

- Doesn't use “me” and “you” correctly

- Doesn't follow three-part commands

- Can't retell a favourite story

- Speaks unclearly.