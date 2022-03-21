Play time for infants and toddlers — Pt 2

CHILDREN should always be encouraged to express themselves creatively by using all their senses to acquire new knowledge, skills and competencies, as well as to engage in independent learning. This is done well through play.

Here is part two of a list of activities you can employ, whether you are a parent or teacher, from The Jamaica Early Childhood Curriculum Resource Book.

ACTIVITIES FOR INFANTS AND TODDLERS (12 – 18 MONTHS)

Activity # 1

What you'll need: Toy shopping cart or box

1) Provide a toy shopping cart or box so that the toddler can take things out and load it up again. Model the process and describe your actions as you model.

Variation:

You can provide the toddler with other containers and other objects to put in and take out of the containers. You could also ask them to fill a container with blocks then empty the container.

Activity # 2

What you'll need: Large crayons, paper, an apron, non-toxic paint and large paintbrushes

1) Encourage the toddler to scribble as much as possible and have fun.

Variation:

Provide him/her with non-toxic paint, large paint brushes and paper on an easel. Encourage her to paint freely.

Activity # 3

What you'll need: Coloured blocks and a container

1) Show the baby how to put a block into the container. Use the word 'in', eg, say “Put the block in the box”. Help the baby by guiding his/her hand if needs be. Try to get baby to put all the blocks in the container.

Activity # 4

What you'll need: No materials needed

1) Introduce the song 'Clap, Clap, Clap' (sung to the tune of The Wheels on the Bus). As you sing, do the actions and encourage the toddler to imitate.

Activity # 5

What you'll need: A book with clear pictures of familiar objects, eg, chair, house, car, ball, dog, cat, bird, and bed. Books made from plastic, cloth, or heavy cardboard are more suitable

1) Sit on the floor with the toddler.

2) Share the book with the toddler by reading and pointing to the pictures as you read.

3) Talk about the illustrations or photographs.

4) Emphasise the rhymes and funny words to engage toddler.

5) Ask the toddler to point to a picture which is named.

Activity # 6

What you'll need: Audio with nursery rhymes

1) Choose one of toddler's favourite nursery rhymes.

2) Play music and sing along.

Activity # 7

What you'll need: Sturdy cardboard boxes

1) Cut out three or four simple shapes from the sides and top of the sturdy cardboard boxes. (Make sure that the shapes are about the same size so that the triangle will not fit into the space for the circle.)

2) Ask the toddler to drop the shapes into the matching holes. Demonstrate the activity to get the toddler started and allow the child to work at their own pace.

Activity # 8

What you'll need: Clothing

1) Say the name of each piece of clothing as you dress the child, for example, “Your pants go on your legs and your shirt goes over your head.”

2) Continue naming each item – socks, shoes, etc.