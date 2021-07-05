Summer snack options for kids

THIS summer, like most other summers before, promises two things — to bring the heat, and more time with the family outdoors. That said, the two primary things that should be on your agenda are keeping the kids hydrated, and coming up with fun, nutritious snack ideas to incorporate into their meal plan.

If you are clueless about where to start with that, not to worry, clinical nutritionist Dr Kimberley Sommerville has shared a few quick and nutritious snack options to bring to your family's summer menu.

“You generally can't go wrong with fruits; [they are] sweet, hydrating, and packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to ward off any infections. You're also going to need protein and fibre to keep you full longer and more energy to be active,” Dr Sommerville advised.

Still not sure what fits the bill? Here are six meal options complemented by recipes and a guide to preparing each:

Fruit bowl

What you will need: An assortment of fruits

How to prepare: Cut up fruits, such as melon, apples, bananas, and cantaloupe; add them to a bowl, then enjoy this colourful and tasty snack.

Watermelons, cucumbers and cantaloupe are not just a rich source of vitamins, but they are among the most hydrating foods that you can eat.

Fruit popsicles

Fruit popsicles are a favourite among family members of any age group. However, if you have young kids you might find yourself working overtime to produce enough of these healthy, sweet, cold, and refreshing treats to meet their demands all summer.

What you will need: Fruits, coconut milk, orange juice, honey.

How to prepare: Cut two cups of mango, add one cup coconut milk, one and a half tablespoons of orange juice, and one and a half tablespoons of honey. Blend all the ingredients, then put into ice trays/popsicle moulds. Cover tray with plastic wrap, then stick popsicle sticks into each section and freeze overnight.

Home-made granola

Granola is a calorie-dense grab and go snack option that is rich in protein, fibre, and micronutrients.

What you will need: One and a half cups of oats, two cups mixed unsalted nuts, a quarter cup honey, one tablespoon olive/coconut oil, one teaspoon cinnamon, half-teaspoon sea salt, and a cup of raisins.

How to prepare: Combine all ingredients, except for the raisins, into a bowl. Preheat oven to 250F. Place the mixture onto a thin sheet or oven-safe tray and bake for 30 minutes (or until brown). Stir every 10 minutes. When finished, spread on a baking sheet to cool, then add raisins.

Chocolate milkshake

What you will need: Three tablespoons cocoa powder, one cup coconut milk, half cup oats, quarter cup cashews (or any nut butter), two tablespoons chia seeds, two cups ice, two teaspoons brown sugar (or half medium banana or four dates for sweetness), quarter-teaspoon cinnamon.

How to prepare: Pour the milk into a blender, add the oats and cashews, then pulse until it's a fine powder. Add all other ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth.

Apple and peanut butter sticks

What you will need: Apples cut into thin strips, and peanut butter

How to prepare: Cut apples into slices then, using a knife, spread the peanut butter on one or both sides based on your or your family's preference.

Tuna and crackers

What you will need: Tuna, unsalted whole wheat crackers

How to prepare: Eat the tuna from the can as is, or jazz it up with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, pepper, and cucumbers. Serve in a bowl with the crackers on the side.

