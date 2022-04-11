Star savers treated

POPCORN, snow cones, rides, and big smiles lit up Independence City Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine, on March 29 as Sagicor Bank hosted its first Star Savers Day at the institution.

In addition to treating the students to rides and games all day, the bank invited their parents to come by and open Star Savers savings accounts for the children on the spot. Each student received the first $1,000 in their account as a gift from Sagicor Bank to get started on their savings journey.

Sagicor Bank also installed inspirational murals on the school grounds to inspire students to reach for the stars, and encourage them to practise good savings habits.

Here are some of the highlights.