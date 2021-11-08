Back-to-school with Sagicor

Back-to-school with SagicorMonday, November 08, 2021
THE Sagicor Foundation, through its Adopt-A-School programme, recently handed over the three early childhood institutions that it adopted and renovated for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The schools are Sligoville Early Childhood Development Centre in St Catherine, Beeston Spring Early Childhood Institution in Westmoreland, and Cornwall Gardens Basic School in St James.
The schools received upgrades that allowed them to have more classrooms, administrative offices, better restroom facilities, safe and fun play areas, and more beautiful and colourful surroundings.
These little ones joined Sagicor representatives on a tour of their new facilities, and from the excited looks on their faces, they approve!
