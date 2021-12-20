Christmas gifts for tots

CHRISTMAS is all about the kids; in fact, many people will tell you that were it not for their children loving the holiday, they wouldn't make a big deal out of it at all. With Christmas comes presents, something all children look forward to. But what's on the lists this year?

Many kids are into game apps or upgrades for their tablets and iPads, still others will stick to the traditional — bicycles, dolls, dollhouses, scooters and the like. What are parents buying?

Here's what several of them shared that they have splurged on for their kids this holiday season.

Kory-Ann Roberts-Scott:

I bought this cute kitchen set off Amazon — she will have hours of cooking fun, and even the faucet works in the kitchen. I realised that she loved the kitchen a lot and is always 'cooking' with my pots and pans, so I got her her own. It cost me $149 and she's just two years old, but I can't wait to play with it too!

Kitanya Bodley:

I got my five year old son a tablet because his old tablet can't sustain any battery life, plus the screen was too small. I wanted an iPad, but I ended up getting him a 10-inch regular tablet at Best Buy during Black Friday, and I've already downloaded his favourite apps, plus some movies, and I can't want to give it to him Christmas morning.

Shanique Nicely:

My seven year old wants clothes, and I don't want to make any mistakes, so I got a couple gift cards from local stores, and we'll go shopping in January. I'm actually pretty excited to see what clothes she chooses, and if her style matches mine.

Leonardo Leslie:

I bought him a stock portfolio. I didn't spend much, but it's good to know that my four year old owns shares in a company.

Debbie Wallace:

I bought a trampoline for my kids, because two of them do gymnastics and I need it for the practice. Plus it's a pretty cool gift.

Ajani Jackson:

My community doesn't have a kids' play area so a group of us dads is finishing up that project in the green area, and will have a swing set, monkey bars and a slide. None of the kids know about it yet, and it will be cool to see their reactions Christmas morning.

Daniela Sudu:

My older son is building his sisters a dollhouse — he did the 3D model and everything on the computer, did all the drawings, and I'm getting the materials this week. It may not be ready for Christmas but I think it's a great initiative on his part, and a good project for the whole family to be involved with. Plus nothing beats home-made.