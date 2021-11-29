RESEARCH done on Jamaican children (Grantham-McGregor and Back, 1971), the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) says, shows that motor skills development occurs earlier and is more advanced than for equivalent peer groups of children in the United States. Jamaican children, from a fairly early age, demonstrate a high level of motor coordination and physical prowess in walking, running, dancing, and other physical activities.

Therefore, opportunities should be provided for them, in their daily activities, to practise and refine these skills to the highest level of achievement as, compared to other children, Jamaican children are generally more self-reliant (taking care of self, going on errands independently, etc) at an earlier age, and are more advanced in some cognitive tasks, such as learning mathematics and reading (Samms-Vaughan, 2004).

Both parents and early childhood educators should therefore aim not only to compensate for weaknesses in children's development and learning, but also to simultaneously identify and reinforce the strengths that they naturally possess in developing motor skills.

How can you help develop your young child's motor skills? Here are some guidelines from The Jamaica Early Childhood Cu rriculum For Children Birth to Five Years: A Conceptual Framework.

1) Ensure the right learning environment

Infants and toddlers need physical environments that are well-ventilated, attractive, colourful, hygienic, and safe. The floor space should be clean and adequate for lying down, rolling over, crawling, and walking. Only when they are asleep should children be confined to cribs and sleeping areas.

2) Ensure the right play materials

Play materials should be age-appropriate, safe, and clean, since babies will naturally put these in their mouths as their way of learning about the things they encounter around them.

Toddlers are more independent and move about with high energy as they get accustomed to using their limbs and bodies more skilfully. Their natural drive towards autonomy leads to increased interest in self-determined activities. The supportive environment should provide both space for toddlers to practise their gross motor skills freely, as well as toys and play equipment to satisfy these needs. Materials and toys in the toddler environment should be organised on low, accessible shelves in order to encourage children to make their own decisions and choices about their play interests.

3) Establish interest areas

Interest areas such as block areas, book areas, quiet corners with soft toys and cushions, and table-top activities should be established to encourage children to explore, investigate, experiment, and discover on their own. Parents and practitioners must demonstrate attitudes of love, patience, kindness, helpfulness, and encouragement towards the children in their care.

For the three- to five-year-old age group, the curriculum promotes the concept of interest or learning areas as a way of providing children with interesting hands-on activities and integrated learning opportunities through which they can develop initiative and learn concepts and skills in mathematics, science, social studies, the arts, literacy and technology. Some interest areas frequently provided in preschool classrooms include home, shop, market, manipulative toys, blocks, library, science, discovery, music/sounds, art and construction, sand play, water play, computers, and special interest areas that are seasonal, for example, celebrations, festivals, and the like.

4) Ensure access for all

Children with special needs should not be made to feel excluded from regular activities because of their physical or other limitations. A variety of play materials should be provided or equipment adapted to meet the needs of all the children. Time should be taken to support and facilitate the children's use of these materials. In addition, play areas should be made accessible to all children.