Introducing Chrisanna
Baby StepsMonday, April 04, 2022
|
CHRISANNA Manorth-Collins was born March 5, 2021.
Mood: So far she is a little explorer — she does everything mommy does and follows mommy all day, everyday.
Favourites: Mom loves that she is not a picky eater — she loves all the food she gets except tomatoes and all tomato-based things. She truly does enjoy being mommy and daddy's little helper in the kitchen — she has to be seeing and doing everything, she is our top chef.
Parents' wish for her future: “We can't wait to see what she will turn out to be in the future — maybe owning her own chain of restaurants. Life is awesome with our little princess.”
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.
