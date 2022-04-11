Introducing Evon and Eliana
Baby StepsMonday, April 11, 2022
|
EVON and Eliana were born on September 8, 2020 and were miracle babies.
Likes: Evon enjoys dancing, listening to music, counting and listening to stories. Eliana enjoys playing the harmonica, dancing and learning new words.
Personality: Evon is convivial while Eliana is unpredictable.
Parents' wish for their future: “Our wish for Evon and Eliana is for them to be the best that they can be, being a positive impact on people they come in contact with. We want them to reach for the stars knowing that they have parents to support their dreams and goals in whatever they decide to do and to ensure that their lives are better than what we had.”
