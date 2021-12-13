Introducing Emily Grant

GOD blessed us with cheerful and adorable Emily Grant on May 8, 2021.

Favorites: Emily enjoys listening to soca instrumentals and enjoys early morning strolls.

Likes: She loves yoghurt and pumpkin and banana puree.

Parents' wish for her future: “Our aspiration for her is a wonderful, prosperous, healthy, abundant life, allowing God to be the driver of her life. Be strong and courageous, do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go — Joshua 1:9.”

