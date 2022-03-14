Introducing Nathan
Baby StepsMonday, March 14, 2022
|
NATHAN Lewis, aka Taemar, was born February 9, 2019, three days after his grandfather.
Likes: He loves visiting his grandfather and cousins. He also loves cuddling with both parents and taking long 'tubby time'.
Mood: Nathan is a whole mood! Dancing, playing games and posing for pics, as well as taking them, are just a few of what he enjoys. Getting dressed up is his favourite time.
Personality: He's loveable, fun, polite, extremely energetic, to name a few of his attributes. He is loved by anyone and everyone he comes in contact with. Nathan thinks he is all grown up and is able to get by on his own.
Parents' wish for his future: “We want his future to be everything he needs and more. As parents we pray that he's bold and conquers any obstacles that he reaches. We wish him success and happiness in all its glory. We make it our duty to make all necessary sacrifices so his dreams and aspirations become reality. We hope he stands out be himself but remains the humble individual he is and enjoys life.” – Shannon & Howard
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.
