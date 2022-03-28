Introducing Reign

REIGN was born on August 3, 2021.

Mood: He enjoys playing and biting on any and everything. He loves music and smiles and babbles along if you sing to him.

Parents' wish for his future: “Our wish for you, baby boy, is that you'll find joy and peace in everything that you do, that you'll always be safe and healthy and that you'll never forget how much you are loved.” – mom & dad.

