Introducing Reign

Introducing ReignMonday, March 28, 2022
|
REIGN was born on August 3, 2021.
Mood: He enjoys playing and biting on any and everything. He loves music and smiles and babbles along if you sing to him.
Parents' wish for his future: “Our wish for you, baby boy, is that you'll find joy and peace in everything that you do, that you'll always be safe and healthy and that you'll never forget how much you are loved.” – mom & dad.
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy