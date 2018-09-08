Introducing Skyy-Tushun Green
Skyy-Tushun is already a force to be reckoned with. Has a very strong personality, is determined, curious and pleasant.
Habits: He is an avid explorer who finds delight in discovering the world around him.
Date of Birth: September 8, 2018.
Favourite Food: Cornmeal porridge (specially prepared by his Dad).
Sleeping Habits: Not a sleeper at all. Two or three daytime naps usually about one to two hours. Falls asleep during the night between 11:30 and 1:00.
Mood: Calm, pleasant and happy with a blushing, heart-warming smile.
Favourites: He enjoys watching Your Baby Can Learn videos, Busy Beaver alphabet phonics songs and loves the Baby Shark song.
Parents' wish: Both Mom and Dad wish for him good health, long life and continued greatness with God at the centre of everything that he does.
And just as his name suggests, there are no limits, only infinite possibilities.
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby’s birthdate, favourites, and your wish for their future. E-mail clarkep@ jamaicaobserver.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy