Introducing Skyy-Tushun Green

Skyy-Tushun is already a force to be reckoned with. Has a very strong personality, is determined, curious and pleasant.

Habits: He is an avid explorer who finds delight in discovering the world around him.

Date of Birth: September 8, 2018.

Favourite Food: Cornmeal porridge (specially prepared by his Dad).

Sleeping Habits: Not a sleeper at all. Two or three daytime naps usually about one to two hours. Falls asleep during the night between 11:30 and 1:00.

Mood: Calm, pleasant and happy with a blushing, heart-warming smile.

Favourites: He enjoys watching Your Baby Can Learn videos, Busy Beaver alphabet phonics songs and loves the Baby Shark song.

Parents' wish: Both Mom and Dad wish for him good health, long life and continued greatness with God at the centre of everything that he does.

And just as his name suggests, there are no limits, only infinite possibilities.

