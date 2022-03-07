Introducing Tallesia
Baby StepsMonday, March 07, 2022
|
TALLESIA A'Moura Lewis was born March, 27 2020 before sunrise, so she could light up the world.
Favourites: Tallesia favourite activities are dancing, watching Cocomelon, singing and drawing on mommy's assignments. She enjoys leaping to the ice cream shop especially on a Sunday evening.
Personality: She's an outgoing and vibrant child. Tallesia always makes others smile/laugh. She's an old soul in a young body.
Parent's wish for her future: “Mommy's wish that you never allow anyone to dim your light. You are destined for greatness. You're a child of king Jesus. Therefore, you're a QUEEN, thus you should be treated like a queen. I wish for your life to be filled with happiness and love.” – Charity Bryan
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.
