Introducing Zaia-Ariyah Beckford

Introducing Zaia-Ariyah BeckfordMonday, February 14, 2022
ZAIA-ARIYAH Beckford was born September 15, 2020, the day before mom's 25th birthday.
Likes: She enjoys going for drives specifically to church, cuddles with her 'mama' (mom) and her 'gawnma' (grandma). She loves playing with her best friend Christina, 11.
Mood: She finds joy in taking pictures and also enjoys singing, dancing and splashing.
Personality: She is filled with joy. Zaia is extremely polite and analyses situations before acting. Zaia believes she's able to get by on her own without the help of adults and she is extremely energetic.
Parent's wish for her future: “As Zaia's mother, I want her future to be purpose filled. I want her to make a positive impact on people's lives and I pray success in all areas of her life. She deserves the best life has to offer and it is my duty to make the necessary sacrifices in order for that to be accomplished, along with making it my point of duty to position her to receive favour and the opportunities of a lifetime.” – Tamiko
