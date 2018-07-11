Introducing Kaiden-Jace

Kaiden-Jace McNeil was born July 11, 2018. Favourite food: Cornmeal porridge Favourites: He loves his baths, outdoor activities and Little Baby Bum nursery rhymes. Personality: Happy, playful and eager to explore Parents' wish: Parents Kiana Logan-Williams & Shane McNeil wish for Kaiden-Jace to have a long, happy and healthy life knowing there are no limitations on all the greatness he can achieve. Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, favourites, and your wish for their future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT