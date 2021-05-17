Introducing Mia-Skai Johnson

MIA-Skai Johnson was born February 22, 2014.

Favourites: Elsa

Personality: A bubbly personality, Mia-Skai is very outspoken for her age. She asks a lot of questions and grasps things easily. She loves being pampered.

Parents' wish for her future: “To see her excel in life and grow up to become one or all of the many professions she is dreaming about. This minute it's a nurse, next minute it's a firefighter, and the next minute, it is policewoman or a lawyer. We just want her to live life to the fullest.”