Introducing Nathaniel

NATHANIEL Ahmir Kalani Turner was born December 10, 2020.

Likes: He loves to watch Blippi and loves long baths.

Personality: He is bright, smart and very aware of his surroundings.

Mood: He is also a quick learner.

Parents' wish for his future: “Our wish for him is to be his best self, to walk continuously in the sight of God, and be successful in all that he wants to be in the future.”

