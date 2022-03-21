Introducing Aria and Josiah

ARIA Elizabeth was born on August 1, 2018 and Josiah Kai'eem was born on November 1, 2019.

Favourites: The Ashman siblings are both fond of the beach, more so Aria. They are both lovers of music — Aria is a piano lover, and Josiah loves the drum. They love church a little more because of these instruments. Both are singers, and Aria is sure to make up songs as they have their music sessions.

Likes: Josiah loves food — that's his favourite, and if you give him 100 ripe bananas, he'll surely eat them ALL. Aria, on the other hand, prefers a snack — pretty ironic that her dream job indicated through role play is to be a chef.

Personality: They have a close bond, but both can be introverted at times, and they don't even know it. A bit of sibling rivalry exists at times but they share something special, and it is too adorable to witness.

Parents' wish for their future: “As their parents, we desire for them a life that is centred on God; one that is purposeful. We want them to always be true to themselves, and to always stand out for the right reasons. After all, Aria is God's lioness, and Josiah is a king. Our constant prayer is, 'God bless these little lights of ours'.”

