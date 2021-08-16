K1 concepts

SCHOOL will be in full session in a matter of weeks, and though many of our children have missed a lot of instruction time, not much has changed about the aspects of the curriculum that they need to cover for their age group.

Starting at Pre-K, there are certain concepts that are needed to move to the next level, and it is these that we have started exploring. What are the concepts that your child will cover when they start school in September?

We covered Pre-K last week, now here are the basics of K1 (three year olds) as outlined by the Early Childhood Commission.

Developmental objectives

Term 1

WELLNESS

If provided with the appropriate opportunities children will:

•Co-ordinate movements of the upper and lower limbs and whole body with growing awareness of up/down directions and starting/stopping movements.

•Improve co-ordination of gross motor skills, eg: run, jump, kick, climb, push/pull, balance.

•Respond spontaneously to rhythm, music, other sounds with gestures and movements.

•Manipulate objects and materials with hands and fingers, eg: tear, free-paste, playdough, string jumbo beads, build/stack blocks, use peg-boards, sand/water play, etc.

•Establish hand preference.

•Sequence concrete objects.

•Recognise differences between boy and girl.

•Talk about their bodies, functions of some body parts, “body rules” and ways of caring for themselves.

COMMUNICATION

•Hear and understand nearly everything that is said to them (hearing difficulties may become evident at this stage).

•Respond when called by name.

•Recognise common everyday sounds and begin to use understandable speech.

•Follow a simple instruction.

•Enjoy singing songs, listening to stories and repeating simple rhymes, jingles and fingerplays.

•Listen and respond to environmental sounds, music, and tape-recorded sounds.

•Recognise that print has meaning; enjoy looking at books with pictures.

VALUING CULTURE

•State general facts about self.

•Begin to talk about own interests and hobbies.

•Begin to imitate behaviours related to religious, cultural and national practices.

•Enjoy expressive activities, singing and dancing.

•Express interest in similarities and differences between self and others.

INTELLECTUAL EMPOWERMENT

•Manipulate, sort and sequence objects using different characteristics.

•Understand basic concepts of number, size, space/distance, relationship, simple 2-D shapes.

•Begin to show awareness of time concepts and sequence, and associate these with events.

•Learn by doing and through the senses.

•Enjoy music and movement activities.

•Enjoy using a variety of materials, textures, colours, surfaces through art and craft experiences.

RESPECT FOR SELF, OTHERS AND THE ENVIRONMENT

•Begin to develop a sense of trust in the learning/school environment.

•Use courtesies and polite expressions.

•Begin to develop an awareness that others are “real” and have feelings.

•Begin to have a sense of helping rather than hurting others and show emotion when others are in pain or discomfort.

•Begin to be aware of and obey rules of the classroom/learning environment and school.

Term 2

WELLNESS

•Perform simple movement sequences.

•Sequence concrete objects, shapes, pictures, symbols.

•Begin to show great curiosity and interest in themselves and others.

•Become more adjusted to school.

COMMUNICATION

•Increase vocabulary; recognise and name additional objects, people and places in their environment.

•Ask, understand and respond to simple “who,” “what” and “where” questions.

•Relate simple stories from pictures and/or books.

•Recognise print in various settings and contexts.

VALUING CULTURE

•Show interest in own family and that of others; talk about family members and activities.

•Express preferences in foods, music, songs.

INTELLECTUAL EMPOWERMENT

•Begin to accept suggestions and follow simple directions.

•Begin to understand that pictures and symbols can represent real objects.

•Express curiosity about objects, people, places and events.

•Observe, talk about and sort things that are the same and different.

•Estimate and use non-standard measurements.

•Distinguish among quantities such as “many (plenty), few (some), none''.

RESPECT FOR SELF, OTHERS AND THE ENVIRONMENT

•Carry out simple responsibilities and duties, eg: dress self, put away toys and materials, help to clear the table and clean up the learning environment.

•Identify and differentiate between good and bad emotions in self and others.

•Recognise and appreciate family.

•Begin to develop an awareness of and respect for other children's feelings, their wishes and what they have to say.

•Begin to practise showing feelings of kindness, affection and love in appropriate and socially acceptable ways.

Term 3

WELLNESS

•Start, stop, change directions and respond to signals while carrying out movements with increased awareness of space and position.

•Identify, tear and paste simple shapes and patterns.

•Display individuality and make choices; like to be independent; do things for themselves; help with simple tasks.

•Begin to talk about keeping safe, eg: at home, in school, when around water.

• Play well with others.

•Exercise greater self-control but still need adult help/support.

COMMUNICATION

•Use appropriate vocabulary most of the time.

•Describe simple pictures (including ones they have drawn), objects, shapes, events.

•Make eye contact with a speaker.

•Enjoy using new and unusual words.

• Demonstrate left to right orientation.

•Build listening and oral vocabulary of words and sounds.

VALUING CULTURE

•Recognise and appreciate others in their class and school; anticipate routines and talk about activities associated with school.

INTELLECTUAL EMPOWERMENT

•Begin to recognise patterns among objects such as round things, soft things, animals, things found in the water, etc.

•Count the number of objects in a given set.

•Recognise numerals/number symbols up to nine.

•Understand time concepts “now,” “soon,” “later.” Explore passing of time during daily activities.

•Begin to make comparisons among objects, pictures and symbols that have been observed.

•Demonstrate awareness of aspects of the weather.

•Identify a circle, a square and a triangle.

•Participate in activities that develop basic concepts of quantity, space, time and non-numeral concepts such as more, many, plenty, some, none, etc.

•Participate in role-playing and improvisation.

RESPECT FOR SELF, OTHERS AND THE ENVIRONMENT

•Demonstrate being a member of a group, eg: helping to clean up, waiting turns, sharing materials, obeying rules and carrying out individual duties.

•Begin to find sharing a bit easier and begin to negotiate terms.

•Enjoy experiencing nature in various ways; develop awareness of caring for their environment.