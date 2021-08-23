K2 concepts

SCHOOL will be in full session in a matter of weeks, and though many of our children have missed a lot of instruction time, not much has changed about the aspects of the curriculum that they need to cover for their age group.

Starting at Pre-K, there are certain concepts that are needed to move to the next level, and it is these that we have started exploring. What are the concepts that your child will cover when they start school in September?

We covered K1 last week, now here are the basics of K2 (four year olds) as outlined by the Early Childhood Commission.

Developmental objectives

Term 1

WELLNESS

If provided with the appropriate opportunities children will:

•use upper and lower limbs and whole body with increasing competence and skill in balance, direction, speed, use of space, throwing/catching and locomotor activity

•engage in imaginative and creative play indoors and outdoors; begin to participate in group games

•perform longer and more challenging movement sequences, for example, dance choreographed pieces

•establish hand preference

•demonstrate greater coordination and control in fine motor skills, for example, hold pencil/crayon/paintbrush correctly, do lacing, use safety scissors, dress/undress dolls and stuffed toys

• begin to understand concept of right and left, though confusing at times

•copy and print letters, numerals, and symbols that are meaningful to them; identify and print first name, then both names; begin to learn their phone number, address, and other personal information

•display self-regulation in on-task behaviours, independence, self-confidence, respond to praise

•develop sense of responsibility for own actions

•show interest in gender differences, for example, boy or girl, caring for self, and making healthy choices

•demonstrate strong sense of belonging.

COMMUNICATION

If provided with the appropriate opportunities children will:

•show enjoyment while being read to

•engage in turn-taking during discussions and in using materials; listen courteously and in a supportive manner

•tend to be expansive in exploring use of language; play/experiment with words and sounds; like to use new/strange/silly words

•speak in sentences increasing in complexity in structure; tend to be more talkative; want to explain everything; express thoughts intelligibly

•ask, understand, and respond to simple “how” “when” and “why” questions

•model the use of Standard Jamaican English with guidance

•receive and deliver messages; listen to and complete at least two or three formal instructions accurately

•understand spatial concepts, for example, in front of, behind, before, beside, far, near, above and below

•speak clearly and fluently

•use talk, objects, and actions as symbols to express experiences and events

•enjoy participating in activities involving language games, playing with sounds, picture-matching games, categorising, “go-together” pictures and objects, puppetry, show and tell, sharing news

•name the capital and common forms of letters

•print names correctly

•recognise and reproduce sequences and patterns among objects, pictures, and symbols

•select reading material according to special interest; show positive disposition to handling books

•talk about a picture, describing actions and objects; sequence about two to four pictures to tell a story; interpret pictures and read predictable picture text

•locate, say, and pronounce some sight words.

Term 2

WELLNESS

If provided with the appropriate opportunities children will:

•demonstrate greater coordination, self-control, balance, speed and agility in carrying out movements of the upper and lower limbs and for locomotor activity; begin to jump rope, hop on alternating foot, turn somersault. Show increasing confidence and skill in using play equipment; kick, catch/throw with increasing sense of aim and direction

•follow instructions requiring quick reaction; judge well in physical placement, direction, and timing

•demonstrate greater coordination and control in fine motor skills, eg fit puzzles of up to 12 pieces, use scissors to cut along straight and curved lines.

•use spatial relationships correctly, for example, before, behind, beside, over, around, under, left, right

•exercise increased control and safety when using materials, toys, tools; use a spoon, fork, dinner knife

• like to succeed and try new things, activities, adventures; continue to show curiosity and interest in exploring different tastes, textures, and states; comment on preferences

•demonstrate growing sense of trust and confidence, pride, and satisfaction in independent activity and products

•exercise greater self-control but still need adult help; demonstrate competence in self-help skills and chores

•follow instructions and do as others in the group; show interest in fair play but are apprehensive about competitive activities

•show increasing ability to adapt to different situations

•resolve conflict with assistance, if needed

• accept rules and limits

•perform specific movements to the beat of music; enjoy music and movement activities, rhythm, and songs

• participate in activities to develop body balance and control

•improve skill in holding and controlling scissors for cutting.

COMMUNICATION

If provided with the appropriate opportunities children will:

•enjoy the use of “big” words and “trying out” language with nonsense and silly phrases; make longer sentences.

•enjoy telling jokes, initiating and participating in conversations; speak audibly to a varied audience

•listen attentively, respond to and evaluate what was heard; express positive and negative feelings verbally

•describe events and situations, share personal and meaningful experiences and relate events in stories to own personal experiences

•apply thought and language to problem-solve and categorise

•speak Standard Jamaican English with guidance

•enjoy expressive and discovery activities; telling stories of own experiences and events

•demonstrate appreciative and attentive listening

•show willingness to take turns and share in conversation; participate in guided discussion

•ask many “why” questions

•identify rhyming words

•sequence words to make longer sentences.

Term 3

WELLNESSIf provided with the appropriate opportunities children will:

• show increasing confidence and skill in the use of climbing indoor/outdoor equipment

•follow instructions in carrying out independent and group activities involving coordination, imagination, and creativity

•judge physical placement, direction, and timing with increasing accuracy

•adjust direction in movements; follow straight, curved, and zigzag pathways

•participate in activities requiring improved competencies, aim, and direction, for example, kicking a ball in mid-air and throwing a ball overhead

•participate in ring games

•demonstrate increased competency and control in hand-eye coordination, for example, lacing, using a pair of scissors, and using construction toys

•display understanding of concepts of honesty and fair play

•resolve conflict with help if needed

•demonstrate curiosity about themselves, others, and the world around them; talk freely about themselves and others

•understand that some people are different because of their physical ability, race, size, and shape

•begin to understand basic differences between healthy and unhealthy choices and preferences.

COMMUNICATION

If provided with the appropriate opportunities children will:

•tell, retell, and make up, explain, interpret, and act out stories

•adapt and create own games, songs, and stories

•describe experiences, events, and objects with some detail

•use present, past, and future tenses in conversation and in relating experiences and events; speak Standard Jamaican English with guidance

•introduce self and others, welcome and thank others

•understand time concepts such as “late at night”, “early this morning”, “next week” and “once upon a time”.

•seek explanation of “why” and “how”

•identify a specific shape from among superimposed shapes

•write simple words, phrases, and sentences

•talk about where they live, where other people live and what they do.