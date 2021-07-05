Krissy is 1!

Baby Steps

Monday, July 05, 2021

Chrisona Rattary (Krissy) turned one on June 21, with a Cocomelon surprise. Admit it, she's one in a melon!

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT