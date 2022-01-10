Let's learn!

IT'S back-to-school time again, and Sagicor Bank recently awarded three of their new Star Savers account holders with tuition grants valued at $150,000 each, and another three with learning corners complete with desks, chairs, laptops and bookshelves, to support their education.

The bank also recently gifted Nicole McFarlane, the industrious callaloo farmer of whom a video went viral on social media late last year as she rode a bicycle to work with her adopted daughter, Talliah, in tow, with cash and introduced her to their SME Business Resource Centre. Little Talliah also received her very first Star Savers account and educational supplies from the Sagicor Foundation.