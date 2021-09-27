Lunchbox faves

Lunchbox favesMonday, September 27, 2021
SCHOOL is in full session, with some little ones going out, and others staying in. Whether they're in or out in the daytime, one thing that's consistent about school is lunchtime, and parents will have to come up with cool ideas daily to make that lunchbox exciting.
Here are three meals that are both easy to make in the mornings, and that your little ones will love because they're super tasty.
Cheesy hamburger melt
Ingredients
Sandwich bun or dinner roll
Ham slices or your favourite deli meat
Shredded cheese
Method:
Put shredded cheese on one side of the hamburger bun, and put both sides face up on an oven tray, at 350 degrees for six minutes.
When the cheese has melted, remove from the oven, add the deli meat, and close the sandwich. Place back in oven for a further two minutes.
You can press the sandwich flat when you're done, but any way you serve it, it's a tasty meal for your little one. You can add pickles, carrots or cucumbers on the side if you wish.
Pita pizza
Ingredients
Pita bread
Marinara/pasta sauce
Shredded cheese
Sausage, pineapples chunks, sweet pepper
Method
Slather the pizza sauce unto the pita bread with a butter knife. Add the sausage slices, pineapple chunks, sweet pepper slices, and top with shredded cheese.
Place in oven for 10 minutes, then slice and serve.
Tortilla wraps
Ingredients
Tortillas
Cheese slices or cheese spread
Mayonnaise
Corned beef or tuna
Method
Thinly layer the tortilla with mayo, cheese and meat of your choice. Wrap in a roll, then cut the roll into slices. If you want burrito style you can just cut the roll in two. Otherwise, cut in small slices, enough for little fingers to grab. You can also substitute the mayo with your choice of sauce.
