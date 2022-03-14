Meet Lakeita

LAKEITA Lodrick was born on November 26, 2019.

Likes: She enjoys watching Cocomelon while cuddling all day with her mom and dad. She loves to videocall her grandfather, grandmother and aunty. She loves to get dressed.

Mood: She is always ready for the camera. Lakeita loves dancing, singing and going to the river.

Personality: Lakeita is super-energetic and always smiling. She loves to try new things and is very adventurous.

Parents' wish for her future: “We wish for our daughter the ability to know her self-worth and to never allow another being to ever make her feel incapable. We hope that she realises that her value in this life is irreplaceable. We pray that she will be successful in everything she puts her mind to, and that she will be a motivator and have a great impact on persons around her.

