Meet Kelsey
Baby StepsMonday, April 04, 2022
|
KELSEY Natoya Brown was born April 16, 2020.
Likes: She loves to play hide and seek with her sister Kalani. She is a very energetic and loving little girl.
Favourites: Kelsey's favourite things to do are watching Cocomelon, Wheels on the Bus, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Pets 1 and 2, Word Party on Netflix, and she enjoys going swimming in her inflatable pool with her sister and going for drives to drop her sister off at school in the mornings and picking her sister up in the afternoons.
Mood: She loves relaxing and listening to music with her oldest sister Kate.
Parents' wish for her future: “We wish for Kelsey to have good health, joy, happiness and always put God first in everything she does.”
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy