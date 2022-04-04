Meet Kelsey

KELSEY Natoya Brown was born April 16, 2020.

Likes: She loves to play hide and seek with her sister Kalani. She is a very energetic and loving little girl.

Favourites: Kelsey's favourite things to do are watching Cocomelon, Wheels on the Bus, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Pets 1 and 2, Word Party on Netflix, and she enjoys going swimming in her inflatable pool with her sister and going for drives to drop her sister off at school in the mornings and picking her sister up in the afternoons.

Mood: She loves relaxing and listening to music with her oldest sister Kate.

Parents' wish for her future: “We wish for Kelsey to have good health, joy, happiness and always put God first in everything she does.”

