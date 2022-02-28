Meet Khaiden...

KHAIDEN Beckford was born September 2, 2021, 22 days before his brother's fifth birthday.

Likes: He likes rolling around, playing with his big brother, and smiling at complete strangers.

Parent's wish for his future: “My wish for you is that this life becomes all that you want it to — your dreams stay big and your worries stay small. Also, to have the best relationship with your brother.” — Alayne

