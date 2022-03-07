Meet miracle baby Lovina-Bele
Baby StepsMonday, March 07, 2022
|
Lovina-Bele Lamoyje Miracle-Faith Honeghan was born April 11, 2019 at 26 weeks, weighing only 0.69kg (one and a half pound).
Likes: She loves to go on the road. She also enjoys spending time with her dad and her best friend, Murray. She loves playing with her sister Mahalaleel, six.
Mood: She is a game person, she is always happy, smiles a lot and is very engaging in conversations. She knows her ABCs, recognises pictures, can count from 1-20 – and she learned all these on her own.
Personality: She is a little human filled with purpose. She is very loving and she reacts to people based on their facial expressions; therefore, she knows when something is wrong. She is very enthusiastic, energetic and brings laughter on a daily basis
Parent's wish for her future: Parents Brendalee and Garth know that she is here for a purpose – she is God's purpose. “We want her life to continue to be filled with purpose so that others can see her and know also that they have a purpose. Lovina-Bele is loved by many people, especially the nurses and doctors at Spanish Town Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. We pray that this positive impact she has on people will continue throughout her life and that the blessings and holy spirit of God will bestowed upon her continually. She also deserves all that life has to offer, through the love of Christ.”
