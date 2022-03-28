Meet Suriyah

SURIYAH Powell was born April 19, 2021.

Likes: She likes to interact with everyone, oftentimes waving hello, playing peek-a-boo and playing with her toys. She also likes to clap and wave at the birds.

Parent's wish for her future: “My wish for her is to be limitless and purposeful. No matter what life may bring, always fulfill your dreams for yourself.” – Khadija

Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.