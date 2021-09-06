Mothers should groom their boys to respect women

MEDIA personality and author Kerie-Ann ''Kiki'' Thombs says mothers of boys have an opportunity to shape them into men who will not only respect women, but will also have a rich relationship which is built on respect and mutual understanding.

“There are certain things a woman has to do in terms of grooming a man, because a man cannot groom a man for a woman. We are the ones who bridge that gap between logical, intuition and just bringing a holistic approach to life,” she said.

“I need to raise my boys to understand how to respect me; and not to see me as being 'miserable', as well as to understand that I may have more to say because I want to be detailed. Besides, what I have to say is important and will benefit them. But if they are raised to block me out and to be lazy, that is the type of men they will become,” she said, pointing out that they will grow up and not be able to cultivate a healthy relationship with a woman.

Thombs made those observations while a guest on the JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class, which was held recently on the topic 'Becoming: The Journey To Self-Love And Acceptance.'

She underscored that mothers have the awesome role to cultivate communities and nurture their boys to become wholesome people. She said that some men are broken because they were never taught how to treat a woman.

She also pointed out that women should stop relying on the validation of these men, because some of them are broken, but rather, women should instead appreciate and love themselves.

“Women, please be aware of your insecurities and before the intimacy (with these men), which is so causal right now, you should ask yourself, 'Does this man have all the qualities to support me when I'm down?' The man who you need is the man who is going to be there to scrape you up off the floor when you feel like you cannot go on and all the trauma is coming down on you,” she maintained.