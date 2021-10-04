Parents do understand!Monday, October 04, 2021
|
DIANNE THOMAS
|
WITH the mandate for the majority of children to remain at home for their studies, fatigue and exasperation have set in. Parents need to be on the look out for opportunities to speak with young people who feel that they can't take another day of school. These arise quite often. The truth is the pressures placed on children to perform exceptionally well whether by their parents or peers are very real. The competitiveness begins early — securing a place in a top performing school, making it to the top three in the class, passing all the subjects sat with the best grades...
All of this can come tumbling down if not handled carefully. Throwing in the towel is not an option as they have their whole lives ahead of them, and they are barely out of the blocks on the road called 'life'. How can this be happening to your child? You have been telling them to turn off the devices and go read a book, sent them to every extra lesson that they needed, and sorted out their life by finding extra hours in their day for study by cutting out extra-curricular activities. Perhaps you've been the pressure cooker.
Maybe a change in approach will yield better results. Put yourself in their shoes. Just think you walked the very same path they are now trodding. Homework assignments that seemed impossible, having to study when you didn't feel like it, bad report card — we've seen and heard it all.
By sharing your personal story with them, the obstacles, pitfalls and triumphs, just maybe you will seem more human. Making your children aware that you are a sounding board can help them cope. Outline to them that children are expected to do better than their parents ever did. Let them know that you are prepared to be their cheerleader for every shining achievement — no matter how large or small. Exercise patience. Do not compare their skills and talents with other children.
The next time you hear the cry ,“You'd never understand!”, respond, “Try me”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login