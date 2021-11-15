Picture Perfect kids

Picture Perfect kidsMonday, November 15, 2021
Belated happy birthday
Belated happy birthday greetings to Tashmar, who celebrated his fifth birthday on November 5. Continue to be the superstar you are!
Belated happy birthday
Miracle baby Zubari-Lee Fairclough celebrated his sixth birthday on Saturday, November 13. He's loved by mom Bethan, dad Phillip, grandmas, grandpa, godma and godpa, aunties and Mr & Mrs Campbell.
Hi!
Meet Alverrow and Angelo who were born September 17, 2015 and April 22, 2017. Alverrow is very fast in both sports and school work, he loves to explore, he loves his food and he said he wants to become either a police officer or a doctor when he grows up. His favorite colour is red and blue, his favorite person is his father and he loves running. His is loving, jovial, kind and funny. Angelo is loving, very moody at times, caring, and wants to be come a firefighter and a judge. He loves his toys and tablet and his favorite colour is yellow, and blue and green.
