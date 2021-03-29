Picture Perfect kids
Baby StepsMonday, March 29, 2021
|
Happy birthday Nathan
Nathan Anthony McFarlane will be celebrating his second birthday on March 30. Birthday greetings and best wishes from parents Ruric and Dahoma, sister Ronique, grandparents and the rest of the family.
Guess who's 4?
Hailey-Kay Walters strikes a pose on her fourth birthday. Happy birthday, princess!
Happy birthday Justyn
Happy birthday to my son Justyn Quarrie. Justyn is a caring and energetic little man who loves nature and his toys a lot! Love from mom Veron Reid.
LET US MEET YOUR BABY
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy