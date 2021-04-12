Picture Perfect birthday

Belated happy birthday

Zajae Beach turned five on April 5. Belated birthday wishes coming from mom, dad, grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins. We wish you many more to come, Mr Handsome, our vibes master!

CALLING ALL PARENTS

Is your child just the cutest? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com, or drop the photos off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.