Picture Perfect - Meet Camiah Forrester

Monday, April 26, 2021

Hi! Fun-loving Camiah Forrester is one year and nine months old. CALLING ALL PARENTS



Is your child just the cutest? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine.

E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com, or drop the photos off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT