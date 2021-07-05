Picture Perfect kids

Baby Steps

Monday, July 05, 2021

Happy birthday Timoya will celebrate her second birthday on July 9. We are truly blessed! Birthday greetings coming from mom, dad, sisters, uncle and grandparents. Meet Nevaeh Nevaeh Nangle is a vibrant, loving and smart two-year-old. Belated happy birthday Jamoya celebrated her second birthday on June 21. Belated birthday wishes coming from her family. “We love you Apple 2!”

