Picture Perfect kids

Belated happy birthday

Belated happy sixth birthday to Christopher Campbell, who celebrated his big day on June 29.

Belated happy birthday greetings to our shining star Nyra-Nique Callum, who celebrated her birthday on July 1.

Love from mom & dad, brother Ny'Andre, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, godmother and other relatives and friends.

Meet Abby-Mickale

Meet Abby-Mickale Eastwood who turned two on July 6.

Abby is the light in her home and everywhere she goes. She is smart, outspoken and full of life. Abby is very alert and assertive and fun to be around.

Happy birthday from your parents, brothers, family and friends. We love you!