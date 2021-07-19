Picture Perfect

Belated happy birthday

Kaiden-Jace McNeil celebrated his third birthday on Sunday, July 11. He is as playful as can be and an extreme lover of animals.

We pray that Kaiden-Jace continues to be a blessing to his everyone he meets and lives a long, healthy and successful life.

Happy birthday

Blessed 5th birthday to Le'Amir, who celebrates on July 18. You are my everything my prince. Love from mom Lorian.