Picture Perfect kid

Monday, August 09, 2021

Happy birthday Kwesi Haughton celebrates his birthday on August 14. He's loved by parents Princess and Leighton. CALLING ALL PARENTS Is your child just the cutest? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com, or drop the photos off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT