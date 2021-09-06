Picture Perfect kids

Picture Perfect kidsMonday, September 06, 2021
Meet Rusjandra
Rusjandra Rae was born September 5, 2017. Rusjandra is an outspoken,talented, unique individual who exceeds everyone's expectations on any given day. She adores her sister Alejandra and loves her porridge every day of the week for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
She is loved by all for her outstanding character. Belated happy fourth birthday baby girl, from parents Rochell and Noel.
Happy birthday!
Roar so loud with your own spirit! Happy third birthday greetings to our little prince, Skyy-Tushun Green, who celebrates on Wednesday, September 8. You have the attitude and heart of a lion – certain, fearless and courageous. You are standing in for greatness. Be confident and humble at the same time. In all things, give glory to God. Love mom Venessa and dad Tushun.
