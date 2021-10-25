Picture Perfect kids

Birthday cousins

Gabriel Thompson and Mahela Gordon are cousins. They celebrated their birthdays on October 20 and October 22, respectively.

Gabriel turned four and Mahela, five.

Belated happy birthday to Gabriel from his mom Kressy, from Mahela's mom Kay, dad Jay, brother Jaya, and sister Tara.

Belated happy birthday to both from aunts, Kavelle and Atiya; uncle Ethan; and grandparents, Junior and Yaneeke.

