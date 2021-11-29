Picture Perfect kids

Picture Perfect kidsMonday, November 29, 2021
Happy birthday
Happy birthday to Saneki Shinair Stirling who will be celebrating on December 3. Greetings from mom Sandralee and dad Strephon, aunty Whitney and all the rest of family.
Happy birthday
Liam Kentish will be celebrating his fourth birthday on December 4. Wishing him lots of love and God's richest blessings, from daddy, mummy, Peyton and Nia.
LET US MEET YOUR BABY
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birth date, about their favourites, personality,and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.
