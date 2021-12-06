Picture Perfect kid

Picture Perfect kidMonday, December 06, 2021
|
Happy birthday
Happy birthday greetings to our prince Ny'Andre Callum, who will be celebrating his fourth birthday on December 7. Love from mom & dad, sister Nyra-Nique, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, godmother, and other relatives and friends.
CALLING ALL PARENTS
Is your child just the cutest? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com, or drop the photos off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy