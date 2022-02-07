Picture Perfect kids

I'm a big boy!

Cutie pie Khaiden turned five months old last Wednesday.

Belated happy birthday

Da-Vanne Shaénoel Williams turned two on February 2. Belated happy birthday and God's blessings over his life. His parents wish that he will grow and be used by God. Love from mom, dad and sister.

Belated happy birthday

To our beautiful daughter Kelsie, watching you grow (all of three) and become an even more wonderful and intelligent girl each year is one of the greatest joys and best gifts life could bring to our hearts and our family.

You are so beautiful and you deserve every blessing the Lord has in store for you. Our family wishes you a happy and blessed belated third birthday. Greetings from mom, dad, Cataleya (sister), grandma, other relatives, friends and the entire class of K3D at Emmanuel Christian Academy. Kelsie celebrated on February 5.

