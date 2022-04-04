Picture Perfect kids
Baby StepsMonday, April 04, 2022
Belated happy birthday
Justyn Quarrie is such a smarty pants. He's been well at school. He is also COVID monitor for his class. Justyn's birthday was March 24. Belated happy birthday from your loving family.
Happy birthday
Happy sixth birthday to my little rockstar Zajae Beach, who celebrates on April 5. Love from mom, dad, brother and sister. We love you forever.
Belated happy birthday
Antwon is so witty. He's a future journalist as he loves to broadcast important news. Antwon celebrated his birthday on March 29. Happy birthday from your loving family.
Belated happy birthday
Nathan Anthony McFarlane celebrated his third birthday on March 30. Belated birthday greetings and best wishes from parents Ruric and Dahoma, sister Ronique, Godmother Carlagay, aunt, uncle, grandparents and the rest of the family.
