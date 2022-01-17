Safe school reopening – Pt 2

EARLY childhood institutions have been allowed to operate for a while, even during the wider school lockdowns, but recently, infant schools have been allowed to reopen, and more and more children are heading back into the classroom space. Protocols were established to guide the reopening of these operations, and this week give you part two of a few you should be looking to ensure that your early childhood institution is practising as your little one heads out.

These below are included in the specific protocols for reopening early childhood institutions for children ages 0-5, agreed on by a group, including the National Parenting Support Commission, Early Childhood Commission (ECC), Ministry of Health, and the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force.

Physical layout and infrastructure

• Signs for child entry should be in written in poster form and accessible on outside of premises.

• Signs for mandatory masks for parents on school property, physical distancing and sanitisation protocols should be accessible on outside of premises.

• Spots on ground outside door of the facility should be demarcated at six-foot intervals where parents/guardians may wait safely to pick up children.

• Fully equipped hand-sanitisation stations that are within height reach for children to access or be dispensed by early childhood institution worker. Sanitiser must be made with at least 60 per cent ethyl alcohol or 75 per cent isopropyl alcohol or be a product recommended by the Ministry of Health.

• Hand washing posters suitable for young children should be available, as required by ECC standards.

• Large signs/posters suitable for young children should be placed in visible areas promoting other sanitising protocols.

• Each child should be assigned to his/her own crib as required by ECC standards; ensure that clean bed linen is available and changed daily/weekly.

• Seating in the classroom should be spaced to follow ECC standards of 20 sq foot per child, and physical distancing standards of six feet.

• There must be an isolation room/corner for children showing symptoms to stay until collected by parent/guardian, as required by ECC standards.

• Open doors and windows to create circulation when indoors.

• Rearrange seating to allow students to face the same direction.

• Discontinue use of water fountains.

Recommended guidelines

• Use temporary walls/dividers to divide a room into smaller spaces to serve multiple groups, under limited circumstances, approximately 3-4ft high.

• Demarcate six ft spacing between desks, mats, cribs, etc, or as much spacing as is possible.

• On mats, consider placing children head to toe in order to further reduce the potential for viral spread.

Observation

• One to two employees should operate child pick-up and drop-off, escorting all children to and from their classroom.

• Limit parent and visitor entry into the facility.

• Observe children for signs or symptoms of illness, such as cough, sore throat, flushed cheeks, fatigue or extreme fussiness.

• Take the temperature of ill children and isolate immediately until parents can collect the child.

• Keep records and logs of the child's temperature and symptoms each day.

• Supervise children sanitising and/or washing hands frequently throughout the day.

• Have fun and engaging daily hygiene lessons to teach children.

• Children must not be allowed to share toys they can put in their mouth.

• Personal toys that are mouthed should be taken home daily for cleaning.

• Toys that are accidentally mouthed must be washed and disinfected.

• Remove toys that cannot be sanitised — stuffed animals, fabric toys, cardboard puzzles, etc.

• Discard sensory play items, such as cornmeal and water, after single use.

• Temporarily eliminate use of play dough and sand pits.

• Eliminate high-contact sports or activities such as hand games.

• High-touch areas on swing sets, monkey bars, see-saws, play houses, etc, should be cleaned daily.

• Children must not share food, feeding utensils, soothers, bottles, sippy cups, etc. Label these items with the child's name to discourage accidental sharing.

• Recognising that physical distancing is difficult with small children and infants, suggestions to support physical distancing include planning activities that do not involve shared objects or toys; and, when possible, moving activities outside to allow for more space.