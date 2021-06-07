Sassy kids

WHETHER they are playing or just having a conversation, we know children can say things that are so random, that we have to just take a breath before answering them. What's the cringiest or most sassy thing your little one has uttered, that made you have to take a pause?

Sheryl McLaughlin-Haughton, mother of two:

My son Noah told me that he had three girlfriends. I didn't know how to react initially, and then he said, “Don't tell daddy, don't tell daddy“. So I said to him, “Noah, they are just your friends that you have in class and you know right now you need to just concentrate on your school work and you're going to have lots of girlfriends when you get older”. But that was awkward. Then he told me that when he's 19 he's going to move out and get married and get a wife. I said to him, as long as you finish school and you have your nice job or business, then you can do your thing.

Dwight Gutzmer, father of four-year-old Niashe:

There was this time when she asked her mother if she 'nuh have nuh ears' and if she 'nuh hear' her 'a talk to her'. And once she said to her mother, “Don't you see me talking to daddy? Why are you talking to daddy when I'm talking to daddy? You should say excuse me”. I was so shocked because that was the first time I was seeing her act like that.

Achim Clunis father of eight-year-old Ackeena:

My daughter, Ackeena, is always coming to me with some crazy things. The other day she looked at me and just said, “Daddy, you know I'm the best thing since sliced bread?” I swear I couldn't do anything but laugh and agree with her. The other day she ran to me and slapped my belly multiple times then said, “See, see? This is what I'm talking about, daddy! This is a big belly”.

Makadia Russell, mother of two:

I remember one time I heard my daughter, Rhea, singing, “I believe I can fly, I believe 'puup' in the sky, I dream about it every night and day”. I just find her random and hilarious and she is always making up songs about her bodily functions. Also, my son, Joshua was playing all day and I said, “Joshua, settle down now man”. He looked at me and said, “Mommy, don't you know children are never tired, we just go on and on and on”.

Claudia Mosely, mother of two:

When my daughter was five she was attending music ministry at church, and before they would start playing, they would have a devotional sharing session. She was more interested in playing drums than actually doing the whole church thing, and was quite an avid reader. One day I picked her up, and she said, “Mummy, you know Auntie Wendy told us that God loves us so much that he created the sun with its brilliance to illuminate our paths during the day, and the moon with its brilliance to illuminate our paths at night. But I wonder if at her age she doesn't know that the moon doesn't have its own light, and just reflects the sun's light?'' I had to beg her not to say anything, and just accept the message, even though she insisted that aunty should know about science before telling kids the incorrect thing.