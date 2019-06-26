Talking to your child about masturbation

LITTLE girls and boys exploring their bodies is more common than you might think.

According to clinical psychologist Dr Pearnel Bell, as they explore their body parts, children might experience immature sexual sensations that could encourage activities like masturbation.

Though Dr Bell said this is normal, she pointed out that parents often miss crucial teaching moments for the “good/bad touch” talk, because masturbation ranks high on the list of things that is awkward to talk to your child about.

“Masturbation is really when one stimulates his/her sexual organs for the purposes of pleasure or comfort. This can start with small children who most often associate the activity with self-pleasure and not for sexual release, as it is primarily practised by adults. This, however, does not mean that we should allow or encourage it. What [parents] should do is to start sex education lessons,” Dr Bell reasoned.

She said that while experimenting with the body is a natural part of growing up, parents can help their children recognise healthy boundaries, as masturbation has the potential to escalate.

“You don't want to simply ignore your child masturbating or constantly touching his or her private parts. So, I would suggest that you start the conversation using other things that have been previously established as inappropriate for the public, for example, picking their noses while in public. Tell your child that, in the same way picking his/her nose is not appropriate for public display, touching his/her private parts in public or private — except when cleaning them in a bath or shower, or at a check-up with a doctor — is not acceptable,” Dr Bell advised.

She recommended that during this conversation, parents also make a clear distinction between what is an appropriate touch and an inappropriate one.

Dr Bell suggested explaining to your child that when you are bathing him/her it is an example of a good touch, but when someone tries to play with or fondle their private parts, this should not be allowed because it is inappropriate.

The clinical psychologist also urged parents to consider, when addressing masturbation — while in most instances genital play is 'normative behaviour' and does not signal an underlying emotional disturbance or other challenges — there are other times when it's more than just a passing curiosity.

These include:

• When it becomes frequent and intense, and the child becomes preoccupied with self-pleasure.

• When he or she withdraws from interacting with others and spends time self-pleasuring.

• If the child becomes dependent on this form of self-pleasure to a degree that he or she doesn't reach out in other ways to feel good.

• If the child seems to have an early understanding of the two-sidedness of the sex act. This could mean that the child is being molested and may have been taught by someone.

• If the child initiates intercourse with another child or tries to put his or her mouth on another child's genitals.

Regardless of the reason for engaging in masturbation, most parents, in a desperate attempt to stop their children from genital play, end up reinforcing the behaviour because of how they go about it. Don't fall into the same trap.

Dr Bell shared the following tips on how to help your child learn to touch, and move on:

Set limits

It's natural for children to touch body parts, but encourage them not to linger or keep touching it. Remind them, if you see them doing it, that it's not appropriate in public and should only be touched when bathing.

Introduce appropriate distractions

Use a toy at nap time as a source of distraction (stuffed animals are great soothers). Children, in an attempt to comfort themselves, often engage in genital play.

Increase physical contact with your child

Experts believe that giving your child attention, such as hugging and more cuddling, stroking his or hair, massaging him/her, giving kisses, and just spending time, may help with preventing masturbation.

Reward them for not touching themselves

Give your child a security object, this can be a stuffed toy, a plush blanket or even a doll to take in public. This will help them to manage the tension that comes with unfamiliar situations that might otherwise lead to genital play.

As tempting as it may be, especially if he or she may have caused you some amount of embarrassment, Dr Bell said parents should avoid shaming and shouting at their children when they are caught masturbating.

This, she reasoned, could ultimately lead to unhealthy feelings towards pleasure and sexuality. In fact, he/she may begin to associate sexual feelings of pleasure with shame and guilt.